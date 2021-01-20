Statement by the Prime Minister of Canada on the inauguration of Joe Biden as President of the United States of America

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the inauguration of Joe Biden as President of the United States of America:

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Joe Biden on his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States of America.

"Canada and the United States enjoy one of the most unique relationships in the world, built on a shared commitment to democratic values, common interests, and strong economic and security ties. Our two countries are more than neighbours – we are close friends, partners, and allies.

"Canada and the United States have worked side-by-side to tackle some of the greatest challenges we have faced in our history. We will continue this partnership as we fight the global COVID-19 pandemic and support a sustainable economic recovery that will build back better for everyone. We will also work together to advance climate action and clean economic growth, promote inclusion and diversity, and create good middle class jobs and opportunities for our people while contributing to democracy, peace, and security at home and around the world.

"I look forward to working with President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we strive to make our countries safer, more prosperous, and more resilient."

