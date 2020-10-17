Statement by the Prime Minister of Canada on the results of the general election in New Zealand

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the results of New Zealand's general election:

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on her electoral victory.

"Over the years, Prime Minister Ardern and I have been working together to move forward on the things that matter most to Canadians and New Zealanders, including addressing the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring a sustainable economic recovery that includes everyone, fighting climate change, and empowering women and girls around the world. Her dedication and determination has helped advance these important issues, and I look forward to continuing our progress to build a more inclusive, equal, and resilient world for everyone.

"Canada and New Zealand share a strong friendship built on close people-to-people ties and common priorities. Our two countries will continue to work together to defend our shared values and international institutions, as we build a prosperous future for all our citizens through agreements like the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and the recently concluded Global Trade and Gender Arrangement. I look forward to working with Prime Minister Ardern on advancing these priorities when New Zealand hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum next year.

"We remain committed to deepening our relationship and working towards a more just, sustainable, and peaceful world."

