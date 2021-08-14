|
14.08.2021 15:00:00
Statement by the Prime Minister on Pakistan's Independence Day
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Pakistan's Independence Day:
"Today, we join the Pakistani community in Canada and around the world to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day.
"Canada and Pakistan enjoy a long-standing relationship, with deep cultural links rooted in many generations of people-to-people ties and close cooperation on a wide range of areas such as climate change, development assistance, and regional security. Today, our two countries work together in several international organizations, including the United Nations and the Commonwealth.
"Canada looks forward to expanding our cooperation on regional and global issues and deepening the relationship between our two countries, including on education, gender equality and women's empowerment, and trade and investment.
"Canadians of Pakistani ancestry have enriched our national fabric for generations, and the connections between our two countries continue to grow.
"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my best wishes to everyone celebrating Pakistan's Independence Day."
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt mit Gewinnen - neues Rekordhoch -- Wall Street beendet Tag stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte vor dem Wochenende kleine Gewinne vorweisen. Der DAX konnte zeitweise die Marke von 16.000 Punkten erklimmen. Die Wall Street hielt sich am Freitag auf Rekordniveau. Die Märkte in Fernost beendeten den Freitagshandel mit Verlusten.