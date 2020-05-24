Statement by the Prime Minister on Paramedic Services Week

OTTAWA, May 24, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Paramedic Services Week, which runs from May 24 to 30:

"Today marks the start of Paramedic Services Week. It's a time for all of us to celebrate and thank the women and men on the front lines of our healthcare system.

"Across the country, more than 40,000 paramedics and communications officers stand ready to help Canadians in need. Day in and day out, they answer our calls for help and put themselves in harm's way to save lives. And this year, we're particularly grateful for their sacrifice and their service in the face of COVID-19. So to all the paramedics across Canada: thank you.

"Throughout this pandemic, paramedics have shown up for Canadians, and they have shown us the very best of courage, compassion, and dedication. And we're determined to be there for them too. We will continue to do everything we can to support them during this difficult time. Because it's by being there for one another that we'll get through this crisis.

"On behalf of all Canadians, I thank all paramedics for their service and for the incredible work they do every single day."

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office