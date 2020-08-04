Statement by the Prime Minister on the selection of the next premier of Newfoundland and Labrador

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the selection of the next premier of Newfoundland and Labrador:

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Dr. Andrew Furey on his successful bid to become the leader of the Liberal Party of Newfoundland and Labrador and the next premier of the province.

"I look forward to working closely with Dr. Furey to keep our communities safe and healthy as we safely restart the economy over the coming months.

"Together, we will also take action to advance key priorities for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians. This includes investing in health care, continuing to support joint infrastructure projects, and creating good middle class jobs in the province through partnerships like the Atlantic Growth Strategy.

"I thank Dwight Ball for his service to Newfoundland and Labrador and Canada, and his hard work over the past months as part of Team Canada to combat the impacts of COVID-19 and keep Canadians safe and healthy. Over the past few years, we have also worked closely together to renew the Atlantic Accord, fight climate change, protect our environment, and build an economy that works for everyone. I wish Dwight and his family the very best in the future."

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office