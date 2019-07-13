13.07.2019 19:33:00

Statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors President on Threat of ICE Raids

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors President, Bryan Barnett, Mayor of Rochester Hills, (MI) on the threat of ICE raids this weekend:

"There are reports that Immigration and Customs Enforcement will be moving forward with an operation targeting undocumented immigrants with court-ordered removals across major cities.

"The U.S. Conference of Mayors has longstanding policy recognizing and appreciating the economic and cultural contributions immigrants make to America's cities. Conference policy also supports keeping families together and building trust with immigrant communities and opposes policies that discriminate against and target law-abiding immigrants.

"Most importantly, the U.S. Conference of Mayors stands ready to work with Congress on comprehensive legislation that will sustain and lift up an immigration system long overdue for reform. We have reached yet another critical moment and the time to act is now."

