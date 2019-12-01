Statement - Correctional Service of Canada opens Structured Intervention Units and enhances health services for inmates

OTTAWA, Nov. 30, 2019/CNW/ - Today, Anne Kelly, the Commissioner of the Correctional Service of Canada, made the following statement on the coming into force of the Structured Intervention Unit and health services-related provisions of An Act to amend the Corrections and Conditional Release Act and another Act:

"The Correctional Service of Canada has begun a transformative era in Canadian federal corrections with the implementation of Structured Intervention Units (SIUs) as the new correctional model guiding our work with inmates who cannot be safely managed within a mainstream inmate population. This new model introduces important reforms that provide more structured and effective interventions to inmates that will address their specific needs and risks, with the goal of facilitating their reintegration into a mainstream inmate population as soon as possible.

Inmates in an SIU will be afforded an opportunity to spend a minimum of four hours a day outside their cell, including two hours a day of meaningful interaction with others. In addition, the model better supports their health and mental health needs and enshrines in law the consideration of systemic and background factors that affect Indigenous peoples. The reforms also support patient advocacy, professional autonomy and clinical independence. In the spirit of transparency and accountability, the new model will be subject to independent external oversight.

Our dedicated staff will work together to ensure a coordinated team approach in our delivery of interventions, health care services, and operations. CSC looks forward to working with stakeholders, partners and volunteers in implementing these changes, and appreciates their valuable contributions.

This is a historic initiative for CSC that demonstrates our commitment to improving correctional outcomes. We are enhancing the interventions and programming available for those in our care and custody, while ensuring our institutions provide a safe and secure environment conducive to inmate rehabilitation, staff safety, and the protection of the public. Ultimately, these efforts will directly contribute to greater public safety results for all Canadians."

