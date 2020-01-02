Statement From Bob Johnson On The Passing Of Former NBA Commissioner David Stern

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "The sports world and the NBA lost a visionary business leader and a force for racial participation and opportunity at all levels of the NBA with the untimely passing of David Stern. I was honored, under David's leadership and encouragement, to become the first African American majority owner of an NBA basketball team, the Charlotte Bobcats. David's legacy will be that of a one-of-a-kind individual who nurtured and built a sports league that will leave an indelible and giant footprint in the global arena of sports competition and the unifying culture of sports in our lives."

