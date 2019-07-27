Statement from Minister Goodale regarding Mistastin Lake Recovery Efforts

OTTAWA, July 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, issued this statement following the request for assistance from the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

"The crash of the Air Saguenay flight at Mistastin Lake is a terrible tragedy. On behalf of all Canadians, I would like to extend my condolences to the friends and families of those who lost their lives.

I have received a request from the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador to provide assistance with ongoing recovery efforts. On behalf of the Government of Canada, the Minister of National Defence, the Honourable Harjit Sajjan, and I have accepted their formal request for federal assistance, including equipment and personnel from the Canadian Armed Forces that are able to detect and recover remains and other items at underwater depth levels found in Mistastin Lake.

I would like to express my appreciation to the RCMP members and other first responders who are undertaking this difficult work with care and professionalism in the midst of adverse conditions."

