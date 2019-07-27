Statement from Minister Goodale regarding situation in Gillam, MB

OTTAWA, July 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, issued this statement following the request for assistance.



"The recent murders in northern British Columbia have shocked and saddened us all. On behalf of all Canadians, I would like to express my sincere condolences to the loved ones of the victims of these terrible crimes.



I received a request from RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki to provide assistance in the efforts to find the two suspects in these murders. On behalf of the Government of Canada, the Minister of National Defence, the Honourable Harjit Sajjan, and I have accepted the formal request for federal assistance, for a Canadian Armed Forces aircraft to aid in the search near Gillam, Manitoba.



I would like to thank the RCMP members and law enforcement partners who are working selflessly and tirelessly to keep Canadians safe. On behalf of all Canadians I also want to thank all of the vigilant residents who continue to provide the RCMP with useful information in this investigation.

I remind all Canadians to remain vigilant with respect to the two suspects. If you see something, do not approach; call 9-1-1 immediately."

