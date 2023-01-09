Statement from Montefiore Medical Center Regarding NYSNA Nurses Strike

THE BRONX, N.Y., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite Montefiore's offer of a 19.1% compounded wage increase – the same offer agreed to at the wealthiest of our peer institutions - and a commitment to create over 170 new nursing positions, and despite a call from Governor Hochul for arbitration, NYSNA's leadership has decided to walk away from the bedsides of their patients. Therefore, at 6AM, NYSNA nurses will be on strike and off the job. We remain committed to seamless and compassionate care, recognizing that the union leadership's decision will spark fear and uncertainty across our community. This is a sad day for New York City.

