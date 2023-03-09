09.03.2023 21:20:00

STATEMENT FROM TEAMSTERS HRDC DIRECTOR ANTHONY ROSA ON WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH

Union Honors Legacy, History of Women Teamsters

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Anthony Rosa, Director of the Teamsters Human Rights and Diversity Commission:

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

"Women have long played a critical role in the fight for social and economic justice in the United States of America.

"During Women's History Month every March, the Teamsters are proud to celebrate the courageous women throughout history who fought to improve the lives of workers.

"Thanks to fierce Teamster women like Clara Day, Marie Kemple, and Mazie Lanham, more workers have been able to organize and gain the benefits of Teamster representation—including higher wages, better benefits, workplace protections, and opportunities to make a positive impact in the workplace.

"While progress in both women's rights and workers' right have been made, more work remains. We look forward to working alongside the present-day heroines of the labor movement to secure justice for all workers.

"From all of us at the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Happy Women's History Month."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org to learn more. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
mmcquaid@teamster.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-from-teamsters-hrdc-director-anthony-rosa-on-womens-history-month-301768391.html

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Arbeitsmarkt im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit deutlichen Abschlägen
Am letzten Handelstag der Woche zeigten sich der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit deutlichen Verlusten. Die Anleger an der Wall Street bleiben im Freitagshandel zurückhaltend. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag bergab.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen