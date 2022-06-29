|
29.06.2022 16:57:00
Statement from the 63 Living Medal of Honor Recipients on the Passing of Recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing up in Quiet Dell, friends and family of Woody Williams knew him as a West Virginia farmer's son and the youngest of 11 children who dutifully supported his family after his father died.
Fellow Marines knew him as the corporal who volunteered for a mission on Iwo Jima to clear a lane through enemy pillboxes that were destroying American tanks.
Veterans in West Virginia knew him as their advocate through his work as a Veterans Service Representative.
Gold Star families knew Woody through his work raising money for scholarships and other programs through the Woody Williams Foundation.
And the nation knew him as a hero and the last living World War II Recipient of the Medal of Honor.
We, his fellow Medal of Honor Recipients, knew him as our friend and one of our heroes. We will miss him greatly.
Semper Fi and Godspeed, Woody.
