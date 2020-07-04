Statement from the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada on July 4, 2020

OTTAWA, ON, July 4, 2020 /CNW/ - In lieu of an in-person update to the media, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, issued the following statement today:

"There have been 105,091 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, including 8,663 deaths. 65% of people have now recovered. Labs across Canada have tested over 2,885,000 people for COVID-19 to date. Over the past week, an average of 39,000 people were tested daily, with 1% testing positive.

In recent days, as society reopens and the novel coronavirus continues to be present in many communities, more Canadian jurisdictions have mandated the use of non-medical masks or face coverings in indoor public places, to protect their populations and prevent resurgences of cases.

Masks are an extra layer of protection alongside other COVID-19 prevention measures like physical distancing, frequent handwashing, staying home when you are sick. Wear a mask in places where physical distancing is not possible or where you are not certain you will be able to keep two metres apart from others.

Wearing a cloth mask or face covering reduces the chance that others will come into contact with your respiratory droplets. Whenever you go out, always have a mask with you in case you need it in a closed space or crowded place.

Make sure your mask is well-fitted over your nose, mouth and chin, and that it is secured to your head with ties or ear loops so that you do not have to adjust frequently. Try not to touch the mask or your face while wearing the mask, as this is another route of infection.

Some people may not realize that masks can become contaminated on the outside. Wash your hands before and after putting on and taking off your mask using soap and water or a Health Canada-approved hand sanitizer. Only you should wear your mask – please do not share it with others.

It is also important to remember that not all people can or should wear a mask. Masks are not recommended for people who suffer from an illness or disabilities that make it difficult to put on or take off a mask, those who have difficulty breathing and children under the age of two.

Always go out smart to prevent new infections and stop the spread of COVID-19 in Canada.

Visit Canada.ca/coronavirus for more information on how to wear a non-medical mask correctly, as well as the latest case numbers, public health advice and guidance."

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada