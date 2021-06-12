Statement from the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada on June 12, 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to create stress and anxiety for many Canadians, particularly those who do not have ready access to their regular support networks. Through the Wellness Together Canada online portal, people of all ages across the country can access immediate, free and confidential mental health and substance use supports, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

OTTAWA, ON, June 12, 2021 /CNW/ - While we continue to see high levels of COVID-19 vaccine uptake across the country, access is not always equitable and some communities benefit from additional supports to get vaccinated. To increase COVID-19 vaccine knowledge and access for those who need it the most, the Public Health Agency of Canada is funding four provincial Community Health Centre associations ― British Columbia Association of Community Health Centres, Manitoba Association of Community Health, Ontario's Alliance for Healthier Communities, and the Nova Scotia Association of Community Health Centres— as well as the national association under the Immunization Partnership Fund.

The four provincial organizations will assess current gaps in COVID-19 vaccine confidence and access within their provinces and implement tailored strategies, such as through material in multiple languages and trusted local champions, to help ensure local vaccination efforts meet these distinct needs. At a national level, funding to the Canadian Association of Community Health Centres (CACHC) will support its work as a coordinating body to align and consolidate vaccination strategies and best practices developed through these provincial projects. The CACHC will share project materials with Community Health Centres in provinces without a province-level association so that vulnerable populations across Canada can benefit from these resources.

As COVID-19 activity continues in Canada, we are tracking a range of epidemiological indicators to monitor where the disease is most active, where it is spreading and how it is impacting the health of Canadians and public health, laboratory and healthcare capacity. At the same time, the Public Health Agency of Canada is providing Canadians with regular updates on COVID-19 vaccines administered, vaccination coverage and ongoing monitoring of vaccine safety across the country. The following is the latest summary on national numbers and trends, and the actions we all need to be taking to reduce infection rates, while vaccination programs expand, including acceleration of second dose programs, to better protect people and communities across the country.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,399,716 cases of COVID-19 and 25,886 deaths reported in Canada; these cumulative numbers tell us about the overall burden of COVID-19 illness to date. They also tell us, together with results of serological studies, that a large majority of Canadians remain susceptible to COVID-19. However, as vaccination programs expand at an accelerated pace, there is increasing optimism that widespread, stronger and longer lasting immunity can be achieved by fully vaccinating a high proportion of Canadians over the coming weeks and months. As of June 5th, 70% of the eligible population, aged 12 years or older, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 9% have received two doses.

As immunity is still building up across the population, public health measures and individual precautions remain crucial for COVID-19 control. Thanks to measures in place in heavily affected areas and people across Canada continuing with individual precautions, the strong and steady declines in disease trends continues. The latest national-level data show a continued downward trend in disease activity with an average of 1,548 cases reported daily during the latest 7 day period (June 4-10), down 34% compared to the week prior. For the week of May 30-June 5, there were on average of 72,692 tests completed daily across Canada, of which 2.8% were positive for COVID-19, compared to 3.8% the week prior. Until vaccine coverage is sufficiently high to impact disease transmission more broadly in the community, we must sustain a high degree of caution to drive infection rates down to a low, manageable level, and not ease restrictions too soon or too quickly where infection rates are high.

With the considerable decline in infection rates nationally, the overall number of people experiencing severe and critical illness is also steadily declining. Provincial and territorial data indicate that an average of 1,839 people with COVID-19 were being treated in Canadian hospitals each day during the most recent 7-day period (June 4-10), which is 21% fewer than last week. This includes, on average 795 people who were being treated in intensive care units (ICU), 21% fewer than last week. Likewise, the latest 7-day average of 31 deaths reported daily (June 4-10) is continuing to decline, showing a 7% decrease compared to the week prior.

Overall, variants of concern (VOCs) represent the majority of recently reported COVID-19 cases across the country. Four VOCs (B.1.1.7 (Alpha), B.1.351 (Beta), P.1 (Gamma), and B.1.617, which includes B.1.617.2 (Delta)) have been detected in most provinces and territories. While the Alpha variant continues to account for the majority of genetically sequenced variants in Canada, we are observing an increase in the Delta variant in some parts of Canada. As Canada continues to monitor and assess genetic variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, including impacts in the Canadian context, we know that vaccination, in combination with public health and individual measures, are working to reduce spread of COVID-19.

As vaccine eligibility continues to expand, Canadians are encouraged to get vaccinated and support others to get vaccinated as soon as they are able. As well, with provinces and territories accelerating second dose programs, those who are eligible are urged to get fully vaccinated, including getting the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series. The second immune-boosting dose, substantially lowers our personal risk of infection and serious harms, provides stronger protection against certain variants of concern, including the Delta variant, and may make immunity last longer. Canadians are reminded that it is safe and effective to receive one vaccine product for your first dose and a different vaccine product for your second dose to complete your two-dose vaccine series for optimal protection from COVID-19.

However, regardless of our vaccination status while COVID-19 is still circulating, it is important to remain vigilant, continue following local public health advice, and consistently maintain individual practices that keep us and our families safer, even as the positive impacts of COVID-19 vaccines are building: stay home/self-isolate if you have any symptoms, think about the risks and reduce non-essential activities and outings to a minimum, avoid all non-essential travel, and maintain individual protective practices of physical distancing, hand, cough and surface hygiene and wearing a well-fitted and properly worn face mask as appropriate (including in shared spaces, indoors or outdoors, with people from outside of your immediate household).

For more information regarding the risks and benefits of vaccination, I encourage Canadians to reach out to your local public health authorities, healthcare provider, or other trusted and credible sources, such as Canada.ca and Immunize.ca. Working together, Health Canada, the Public Health Agency of Canada, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, Canada's Chief Medical Officers of Health and other health professionals across the country are closely monitoring vaccine safety, effectiveness and optimal use to adapt approaches. As the science and situation evolves, we are committed to providing clear and evidence-informed guidance in order to keep everyone in Canada safe and healthy.

Canadians can also go the extra mile by sharing credible information on COVID-19 risks and prevention practices and measures to reduce COVID-19 in communities. Read my backgrounder to access more COVID-19 Information and Resources on ways to reduce the risks and protect yourself and others, including information on COVID-19 vaccination.

SOURCE Health Canada