Statement from the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada on Saturday, June 20, 2020

OTTAWA, June 20, 2020 /CNW/ - In lieu of an in-person update to the media, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, issued the following statement today:

"As of the end of the day on Friday, June 19, there were 100,629 confirmed cases including 8,346 deaths and 63,003 or 63% have now recovered. Labs across Canada have tested over 2,339,563 people for COVID-19 to date. Over the past week, we have been testing an average of 36,000 people daily, with just over 1% testing positive. These numbers change quickly and are updated daily in the evenings on www.Canada.ca/coronavirus.

After months of Canadians working together to flatten the curve, many places across the country have re-opened in time for the summer. Although sunny days are ahead, we must not let our guard down because there are still areas where COVID-19 is actively spreading.

It has been just over 100 days since Canada reported its first one hundred people with COVID-19 and this past week we exceeded 100,000 reported cases. Although all indicators of COVID-19 activity have steadily declined in recent weeks, our epidemic curve and cumulative cases are a reminder of how quickly this disease can spread. As we continue to live with COVID-19, we must remain vigilant. Unless we keep public health measures up, we will not be able to keep COVID-19 disease activity down.

As you make your summer vacation plans, it is important to be aware of the risks involved so you can make informed decisions and take the necessary precautions to keep you and your loved ones safe. Adapting your summer vacation plans to incorporate these protections will help ensure a healthy vacation for you and your family, while continuing our collective efforts to maintain control of COVID-19.

In addition to keeping two-metres physical distance from others, washing our hands frequently, and covering coughs and sneezes, we can avoid or limit settings and situations that increase our risk of exposure to the virus, remember:

outdoor spaces are better than inside – avoid or limit time in enclosed spaces,

less people are better than more – avoid crowds and large gatherings,

avoiding close contact is best but when you can't keep your two-metre distance, wearing a non-medical mask or face covering can provide an additional layer of protection.

Learn more on how to safely use a non-medical mask or face covering here: COVID-19: How to safely use a non-medical mask or face covering



Non-medical masks may not be ideal for all conditions. Summer can bring extreme heat and humidity in areas of Canada , which can put you at risk for heat-related illness and make breathing difficult. When the weather is hot and humid, it is best to maintain physical distancing outdoors and reserve your non-medical mask for use indoors and short periods when you can't maintain a 2-metre distance from others.

Finally, because COVID-19 activity and precautions are not the same everywhere in the country, be sure to consult with and follow the advice of the local public health authority where you are."

