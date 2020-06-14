Statement from the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada on Sunday, June 14, 2020

OTTAWA, June 14, 2020 /CNW/ - In lieu of a daily in-person update to the media, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, issued the following statement today:

"As of the end of the day on Saturday, June 13, there were 98,410 cases including 8,107 deaths and 59,354 or 60% have now recovered. Labs across Canada have tested over 2,113,924 people for COVID-19 to date. Over the past week, we have been testing an average of 33,000 people daily, with 2% of these testing positive. These numbers change quickly and are updated once daily in the evenings on Canada.ca/coronavirus.

Every year, on June 14th, countries around the world celebrate World Blood Donor Day (WBDD). This annual event raises awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products and provides an opportunity to thank blood donors for their life-saving gifts of blood.

Thanks to Canadians who answered the call for donations earlier in the year, Canadian Blood Services and Héma-Québec have been able to keep up with the demand for blood and blood products needed for medical emergencies during the height of the COVID-19 crisis.

Now that planned medical procedures are being resumed, there is additional demand for donations and a need to restore critical inventory levels. Today, I am thanking all Canadians who donate blood and the many volunteers who devote their time to recruiting donors and promoting and organizing blood drives. On this World Blood Donor Day, lets all roll up our sleeves and help. Make an appointment for your regular blood donation or become a new volunteer or donor and let's keep Canada's Lifeline strong!

Canadian Blood Services and Héma-Québec have enhanced measures in place, including robust cleaning, infection-control and screening practices, to protect all donors, staff and volunteers. Physical distancing measures are in place at all blood donor clinics, including by appointment only visits, limiting the number of people within clinics, and spacing or screening of donor beds. The wearing of masks is mandatory for all staff and volunteers and all donors are pre-screened when they book their appointments, and screened again upon arrival.

Canadians living outside of Quebec can call 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283), book an appointment online at blood.ca or download the GiveBlood App from the Canadian Blood Services website. Canadians in Quebec can call 1-888-666-HEMA (1-888-666-4362) or book an appointment online at Héma-Québec.

All of our efforts, including giving blood, are making a difference in keeping our health system strong and controlling COVID-19. As we get out more from our homes and into public spaces, it is even more important to keep up with our physical distancing and good hygiene practices, such as frequent handwashing and cough etiquette. For areas where COVID-19 is still active, it is recommended you wear a non-medical mask or face covering when you can't to keep two metres distance from others."

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada