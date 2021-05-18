Statement from the Public Health Agency of Canada

OTTAWA, ON, May 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadians have looked to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) to provide public health guidance and leadership. PHAC has never wavered from delivering on this responsibility, encompassing essential activities underway such as the vaccination of Canadians.

This past week, Canada reached a significant milestone—the successful delivery of 20 million vaccine doses. This week, Canada will deliver another 4.5 million vaccines to the provinces and territories. Moving forward, Canadians can rest assured that the work of the Agency will continue with the same focused attention to achieving our immunization campaign.

On November 27, 2020, PHAC partnered with the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) to enhance our planning, operations and logistical capacities through the addition of a team of military personnel. This talented group has successfully integrated into PHAC and played a range of key roles in our national vaccination campaign.

Effective immediately, Brigadier-General Krista Brodie will assume the role of the Vice President of Vaccine Logistics and Operations.



Brigadier-General Brodie has played a pivotal role in the vaccine rollout as part of the initial deployment to the Agency in November. Following a brief return to the Canadian Armed Forces in February as the Commander of Military Personnel Generation Group, Brigadier-General Brodie's appointment allows for a seamless transition as she resumes her leadership role with PHAC.



Iain Stewart

President

Public Health Agency of Canada

