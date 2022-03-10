|
10.03.2022 20:19:32
Statement From The Walt Disney Company in Response to the Ongoing Crisis in Ukraine
BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The following statement may be attributed to a spokesperson for The Walt Disney Company: “Last week, after Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, we announced that we were pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia and reviewing the rest of our businesses there. Given the unrelenting assault on Ukraine and the escalating humanitarian crisis, we are taking steps to pause all other businesses in Russia. This includes content and product licensing, Disney
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Businesswire"
