Statement From The Walt Disney Company on Letter From Third Point

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) issued the following statement today: “We welcome the views of all our investors. As our third quarter results demonstrate, The Walt Disney Company continues to deliver strong financial results powered by world-class storytelling and our unique and highly valuable content creation and distribution ecosystem. Under the leadership of Bob Chapek, the company has delivered this strong performance while navigating the COVID-19 pan