|
15.08.2022 20:43:38
Statement From The Walt Disney Company on Letter From Third Point
BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) issued the following statement today: “We welcome the views of all our investors. As our third quarter results demonstrate, The Walt Disney Company continues to deliver strong financial results powered by world-class storytelling and our unique and highly valuable content creation and distribution ecosystem. Under the leadership of Bob Chapek, the company has delivered this strong performance while navigating the COVID-19 pan
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Businesswire"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Businesswire"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!