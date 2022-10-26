STATEMENT FROM ZUM CEO, RITU NAYARAN, ON VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS' SEATTLE VISIT ON CLEAN SCHOOL BUS PROGRAM

SEATTLE, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are honored to join today's clean school bus event with Vice President Kamala Harris and EPA Administrator Michael Regan in Seattle. We too see Seattle as a community at the forefront of sustainability and innovation in student transportation. We commend both the Administration and our district partners for their shared commitment to innovation, equity and sustainability for school transportation. We have been working diligently toward driving an industry-wide shift to transition the nation's 500,000 school buses from diesel to electric, leading the industry toward a zero emission future.

Zum is 100% carbon neutral today, and we are committed to transitioning 100% of our bus fleet to electric by the end of 2025, through Zum's Net Zero initiative, with our first set of electric buses already deployed in the Bay Area. To take this commitment a step further, we are announcing today that we will begin to transition our fleet in Seattle to electric before the end of 2022."

Zum has reimagined student transportation, the nation's largest mass transit system. Zum's integrated end-to-end cloud-based platform provides a modern service for school districts purpose-built around the needs of kids and the expectations of their families. Zum provides one seamless, real-time interface for parents, drivers, schools, districts, administrators, and operators, to transport children safely and with increased visibility and personalized care. Our multi-sized vehicle approach reduces student commute times by up to 20%, and coupled with our marketplace, delivers added fleet efficiency and optimization. We have been driving the industry forward since 2015, and with more than 8 million miles completed to date, we are leading a new era of safe, reliable, efficient, and sustainable transportation. For more information on Zum, visit our website.

