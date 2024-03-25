Statement March 25

Paris, March 25, 2024

The company takes note of the comments made by David Layani, the representative of shareholder Onepoint. These comments are not binding on the company or its Board of Directors. Onepoint's plan has not been presented to the company's Board of Directors, who, if and when it is, will be able to analyze it and communicate its position in due course. A communication on Atos Group's 2023 results and next steps will take place on Tuesday morning, March 26.

