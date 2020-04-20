Statement - Minister Blair responds to the shooting in Nova Scotia

OTTAWA, April 19, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, has issued the following statement:

"Today is a truly heartbreaking day for all of Canada, and I know the people of Nova Scotia are especially shaken and looking for answers.

Tragedies like today are horrific and should never happen. I want to share my deepest condolences with all those suffering right now, particularly the families and friends of the many innocent people that were killed.

This devastating loss of life will not soon be forgotten by people in Portapique, and Canadians right across the country. As families mourn and search for answers, our hearts are broken alongside theirs. We grieve with them.

The police community also lost one of their own. RCMP Cst. Heidi Stevenson was killed in the line of duty while bravely responding to this incident. Cst. Stevenson was a 23-year veteran of the RCMP. My thoughts are with her colleagues, friends, and family, particularly her husband and two children.

Each and every day, our officers work hard to make the world a better place, and they represent the very best of Canada. Cst. Stevenson will be remembered for her commitment to public service and her dedication to keeping the community safe.

Our thoughts also go out to the RCMP officer who is currently in hospital recovering from injuries.

I have spoken to the Commissioner of the RCMP to share my condolences on behalf of all Canadians, and to offer support from the Government of Canada as the RCMP works through this senseless tragedy.

In the coming days, the RCMP will continue to share information about what happened today. I know the people of Nova Scotia will band together to heal and mourn those who were lost. All Canadians will stand with them."

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada