Statement of change of the publishing date of the unaudited consolidated condensed financial statements of the JSC “Latvijas Gaze” Group for 2022

The JSC "Latvijas Gaze” announces that the applicability of the requirements of the EU sustainability regulation in the fields of investment and reporting necessitates additional evaluation procedures that prolong the time needed for the preparation of the unaudited consolidated condensed financial statements of the JSC "Latvijas Gaze” Group for 2022.

The unaudited consolidated condensed financial statements of the JSC "Latvijas Gaze” Group for 2022 will be published by March 3, 2023 inclusive. (The previously planned publishing deadline was February 24, 2023).

Latvijas Gaze is one of the leaders of the Baltic energy industry.

Our goal is to consolidate the leading position of the Latvijas Gaze Group in the Latvian and Baltic energy market by becoming the customers’ first choice among Natural Gas suppliers and providing the most reliable natural gas supply for the entire region.

The wholesale and sale of natural gas to business customers is carried out in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. Following the opening of the Finnish gas market on January 1, 2020, Latvijas Gaze has successfully started natural gas trading in Finland as well. In the household segment, Latvijas Gaze is the biggest and most prominent natural gas trader in Latvia.

After Latvia regained its independence in 1991, a joint state-owned company "Latvijas Gaze” was established by merging the Latvian gas infrastructure and institutions. The privatisation of the company was commenced in 1997 and completed in 2002. Since February 15, 1999, the shares of the JSC "Latvijas Gaze” have been quoted on the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange. Taking into account the requirements of the European Union for the establishment of the natural gas market and the expiry of the privatisation agreement between the state and the shareholders of Latvijas Gaze, the unified transmission and storage operator JSC "Conexus Baltic Grid” was separated from Latvijas Gaze in early 2017, followed by the separation of the distribution system operator JSC "Gaso” on December 1, 2017.