|
05.10.2019 16:33:00
Statement of Donald C. Fry, President and CEO, Greater Baltimore Committee, of "historic" agreement to keep Preakness in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, Oct. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "This is a historic agreement that preserves two iconic traditions in the State of Maryland - the running of the Preakness at Pimlico and the horse racing industry. The City of Baltimore and the Stronach Group should be commended for their hard work and persistence in finding common ground for the benefit of the citizens of Baltimore and the State of Maryland."
ABOUT THE GREATER BALTIMORE COMMITTEE
The Greater Baltimore Committee (GBC) is a regional organization of business and civic leaders that includes businesses, nonprofit organizations and educational and civic institutions. It is the leading voice for the private sector in the Baltimore region on issues relating to economic growth, job creation, workforce development, transportation, the business climate and quality of life. The GBC's membership is comprised of over 500 member organizations, including large, mid-size and small companies, nonprofits, educational institutions and foundations in the Greater Baltimore region.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-of-donald-c-fry-president-and-ceo-greater-baltimore-committee-of-historic-agreement-to-keep-preakness-in-baltimore-300932653.html
SOURCE Greater Baltimore Committee
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt wieder über 12.000er Marke -- Wall Street fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt tendierte am Freitag schlussendlich höher. In Deutschland konnte der DAX ebenfalls zulegen. Der Arbeitsmarktbericht sorgte für etwas Entspannung an den US-Börsen. Japan und Hongkong fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung, während an der Börse in China feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfand.