Statement of Donald C. Fry, President and CEO, Greater Baltimore Committee, of "historic" agreement to keep Preakness in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Oct. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "This is a historic agreement that preserves two iconic traditions in the State of Maryland - the running of the Preakness at Pimlico and the horse racing industry. The City of Baltimore and the Stronach Group should be commended for their hard work and persistence in finding common ground for the benefit of the citizens of Baltimore and the State of Maryland."

ABOUT THE GREATER BALTIMORE COMMITTEE

