25.07.2023 17:45:00

Statement of Eramet

Paris, 25 July 2023, 5:45 pm

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet announces that it has received a unilateral offer from a potential purchaser for the acquisition of 100% of the shares in Eramet Titanium & Iron ("ETI”) at a proposed enterprise value of $245m. ETI is an ilmenite transformation plant in Norway producing titanium slag used in the pigment industry as well as high-purity pig iron sold to European foundries.

The Group will review and assess this offer and will keep the market informed of the answer to such offer in due time.

Calendar

26.07.2023: Release of 2023 half-year results

26.10.2023: Release of 2023 Group third-quarter turnover

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth’s mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet’s ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth’s mineral resources for living well together.

