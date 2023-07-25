|
25.07.2023 17:45:00
Statement of Eramet
Paris, 25 July 2023, 5:45 pm
PRESS RELEASE
Statement of Eramet
Eramet announces that it has received a unilateral offer from a potential purchaser for the acquisition of 100% of the shares in Eramet Titanium & Iron ("ETI”) at a proposed enterprise value of $245m. ETI is an ilmenite transformation plant in Norway producing titanium slag used in the pigment industry as well as high-purity pig iron sold to European foundries.
The Group will review and assess this offer and will keep the market informed of the answer to such offer in due time.
Calendar
26.07.2023: Release of 2023 half-year results
26.10.2023: Release of 2023 Group third-quarter turnover
