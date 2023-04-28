28.04.2023 12:00:08

Statement of VK on regulatory news disclosure

VK Company (VKCO)
Statement of VK on regulatory news disclosure

28-Apr-2023 / 13:00 MSK
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Statement of VK on regulatory news disclosure

 

April 28, 2023. VK Company Limited (LSE, MOEX: VKCO, VK or the Company) announces that it will discontinue regulatory news disclosure on the London Stock Exchange effective May 1, 2023 due to its inability to continue cooperation with its primary provider of press release publishing services. 

VK has sent several requests to other existing providers (including RNS) authorized by the UK Financial Conduct Authority for public disclosure but has not received acceptance to cooperate.

As of May 1, 2023, the Company will not be able to disclose information under the procedures required by the Market Abuse Regulation and the UK Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. VK will continue to publish regulatory information on its corporate website and on the website of the Interfax Corporate Information Disclosure Center.

 

For further information please contact:

VK PR team
pr@vk.team

VK IR team
ir@vk.team

 

About VK

VK is Russias largest technological company. VK products and services help millions of people with their daily online needs, with an audience of more than 90% of Russian-speaking internet users. VK projects enable communication, playing games, developing professional skills, listening to music, watching and filming videos, buying and selling goods and services, among other tasks. The company is also developing a range of products and services in business process digitalization, from online promotion and predictive analytics to corporate social networks, cloud services and enterprise automation.

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EquityStory RS.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US5603172082
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: VKCO
LEI Code: 2138009IXUP41SPL5B50
Sequence No.: 240439
News ID: 1620507

 
End of Announcement EquityStory RS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1620507&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu mail.ru Ltd.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu mail.ru Ltd.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

mail.ru Ltd. 3,60 -20,00% mail.ru Ltd.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor langem Wochenende: ATX beendet Freitagshandel stärker -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der ATX konnte vor dem verlängerten Wochenende von den starken US-Vorgaben profitieren. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag nach einem Kursabfall wieder aufwärts.

Nachrichten