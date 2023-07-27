Statement on resumption of trading in AS „Latvijas Gaze” shares

On July 27, 2023 at 11:45 o’clock Latvian time, AS "Latvijas Gaze” (hereinafter – the Company) published information on the resolutions adopted at the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting of July 27, 2023.

In its application 5-7/570 of July 24, 2023, the Company asked for trading to be suspended until information on the resolutions adopted at the aforementioned extraordinary shareholders’ meeting is published.

On July 27, 2023, having regard to the foregoing and based on Article 11.4.1 of AS Nasdaq Riga (hereinafter – the Exchange) Rules "On listing and trading of financial instruments on the markets regulated by the exchange” (hereinafter – the Rules) whereby the Management Board of the Exchange shall adopt the resolution on resumption of trading in financial instruments if the circumstances on the grounds of which the resolution on suspension of trading was adopted have come to an end or have been eliminated, the Management Board of the Exchange) adopted a resolution to resume trading in the Company’s shares (ISIN code: LV0000100899; ticker: GZE1R), ruling that the trade resumption auction will be held on July 27, 2023 at 15:00 o’clock Latvian time and the entry of tasks will resume from 14:50 o’clock Latvian time on the same date. Continuous trading will resume at 15.00 o’clock Latvian time.

Board of JSC "Latvijas Gaze”

