Statement re DXS Secures Innovate UK grant

DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

DXS Secures Innovate UK grant to advance

its precision medicines AI solution

The Board of DXS International plc (the "Company”), the AQSE Growth Market quoted clinical decision support developer and supplier of clinical decision support systems is pleased to announce its success in securing £409,000 of grant funding jointly with Health Innovation East from Innovate UK – the UK’s national innovation agency - for further research and development of its Artificial Intelligence medicines optimisation prescribing solution, ExpertCare.

The Innovate UK grant will enable DXS to accelerate its efforts in advancing ExpertCare, a product promising to revolutionise medicine optimisation. The funds channelled into intensive research, prototyping, and testing will pave the way for ExpertCare’s ongoing development and route to market.

The Innovate UK, DXS and Health Innovation East research and development project (funded for 18- months) will consist of two primary elements:

A comprehensive cost-to-benefit analysis in the form of a real-world evaluation led by the Health Innovation East to evaluate ExpertCare's utility within a clinical environment. The evaluation will include an analysis of user experience and patient/public engagement.

The second element of the project is the development and prototyping of two additional cardiovascular related long-term condition AI algorithms, namely diabetes and hypercholesterolemia, together with common relevant comorbidities.

The Innovate UK grant comes on the back of a 2022 National Institute of Health and Care Research ("NIHR”) grant award for an initial first stage ExpertCare real world evidence evaluation, the results of which are soon to be published.

David Immelman, DXS’s CEO commented: "The Innovate UK grant award is crucial step forward for DXS. Not only do they confirm health industry recognition of the innovativeness of ExpertCare, but also the need for digital health solutions that address real problems confronted by the UK National Health Service ("NHS”).

We are delighted to be working with Innovate UK, the UK’s innovation agency which funds business and research collaborations to accelerate innovation and drive business investment into research and development. The organisation is renowned for its mission to drive innovation and growth in the UK’s most promising sectors. For more information visit www.ukri.org/councils/innovate-uk/ .

DXS is also pleased to be working with Health Innovation East, one of 15 UK Academic Health Sciences Networks ("AHSNs”) that connect NHS and academic organisations, local authorities, charities, and industry and provide a range of practical support to facilitate change across health and social care economies, with a clear focus on improving outcomes for patients.

AHSNs are uniquely placed to identify and spread health innovation at pace and scale; driving the adoption and spread of innovative ideas and technologies across large populations. For more information visit www.healthinnovationeast.co.uk/ ".

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement

Note to Editors:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.