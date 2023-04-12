12.04.2023 13:15:04

Statement re Vision Capital Letter

Board notes the open letter to shareholders from Vision Capital concerning the 2023 AGM

 

 

The Board of Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the Company) notes the open letter to the Company's shareholders from Vision Capital Corporation dated 12 April 2023 concerning the 2023 AGM.

 

The Board is reviewing the content of the letter and will respond in due course.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (I-RES) is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. The Group currently owns 3,937 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin.

 


ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: IRES
LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
