12.04.2023 13:15:04
Statement re Vision Capital Letter
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
12 April 2023
Board notes the open letter to shareholders from Vision Capital concerning the 2023 AGM
The Board of Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the Company) notes the open letter to the Company's shareholders from Vision Capital Corporation dated 12 April 2023 concerning the 2023 AGM.
The Board is reviewing the content of the letter and will respond in due course.
For further information please contact:
For Investor Relations:
Michelle Ang, Director Investor Relations investors@iresreit.ie Tel: +353 87 956 1138
Margaret Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (0) 1 557 0974
For Media Requests:
Melanie Farrell, FTI Consulting ires@fticonsulting.com Tel: +353 (0)86 401 5250
About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (I-RES) is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. The Group currently owns 3,937 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.i-res.ie .
