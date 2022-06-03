|
03.06.2022 10:00:31
Statement regarding Aperam and Acerinox
|
Aperam S.A.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Luxembourg, 3 June 2022 (10:00 CET) - Aperam confirms that very preliminary discussions with Acerinox with respect to a possible transaction that may result in a business combination have been recently engaged. Those discussions are at an early stage, and no agreement has been reached as to the scope, structure or terms of any possible transaction. There is no certainty that any such agreement will be reached or, if so, on what terms. Aperam will, consistent with its legal obligations, inform the market as and when it is required to do so.
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
1368117 03-Jun-2022 CET/CEST
