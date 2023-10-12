Statement regarding the proposed issue of a prospectus

Albion Development VCT PLC, Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, Crown Place VCT PLC and Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC ("The Companies”)

Statement regarding the proposed issue of a prospectus for the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers

The Companies are pleased to announce that, subject to obtaining the requisite regulatory approval, the Companies intend to launch prospectus top up offers of new ordinary shares for subscription in the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 tax years (the "Offers").

The current intention is for the Companies, in aggregate, to raise up to £60 million, before issue costs, as follows:

Amount to be raised under each Offer Albion Development VCT PLC Offer £14.50 million Albion Enterprise VCT PLC Offer £15.75 million Albion Technology & General VCT PLC Offer £11.75 million Crown Place VCT PLC Offer £7.50 million Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC Offer £10.50 million

Full details of the Offers will be contained in a prospectus that is expected to be made available in early January 2024 on the Albion Capital website (www.albion.capital).

Enquiries:

Will Fraser-Allen

Managing Partner, Albion Capital

Investment Manager

Tel: 0207 601 1850

12 October 2023