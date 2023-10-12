12.10.2023 11:30:00

Statement regarding the proposed issue of a prospectus

Statement regarding the proposed issue of a prospectus

LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

Albion Development VCT PLC, Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, Crown Place VCT PLC and Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC ("The Companies”)

Statement regarding the proposed issue of a prospectus for the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers

The Companies are pleased to announce that, subject to obtaining the requisite regulatory approval, the Companies intend to launch prospectus top up offers of new ordinary shares for subscription in the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 tax years (the "Offers").

The current intention is for the Companies, in aggregate, to raise up to £60 million, before issue costs, as follows:

 Amount to be raised under each Offer
Albion Development VCT PLC Offer£14.50 million
Albion Enterprise VCT PLC Offer£15.75 million
Albion Technology & General VCT PLC Offer£11.75 million
Crown Place VCT PLC Offer£7.50 million
Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC Offer£10.50 million

Full details of the Offers will be contained in a prospectus that is expected to be made available in early January 2024 on the Albion Capital website (www.albion.capital).

Enquiries:

Will Fraser-Allen
Managing Partner, Albion Capital
Investment Manager
Tel: 0207 601 1850

12 October 2023


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Albion Enterprise VCT PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Albion Enterprise VCT PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC 1,18 -2,08% Albion Enterprise VCT PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen mit uneinheitlicher Entwicklung -- Börsen in Asien geben letztlich ab
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am Freitag Minuszeichen zu beobachten. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich ein uneinheitlicher Handel. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen