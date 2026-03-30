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Time Aktie

Time für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048

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30.03.2026 10:06:00

Statistically, These 2 "Magnificent Seven" Stocks Are Genius Buys, Based on a Time-Tested Valuation Metric

Wall Street's bull market has proved resilient for more than three years. While prevailing themes, such as the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and the advent of quantum computing, have provided a notable lift for equities, it's the "Magnificent Seven" that have put Wall Street on its proverbial back and lifted the broader market to new heights.All members of the Magnificent Seven -- Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) -- possess sustainable moats or well-defined competitive advantages. But these trillion-dollar stocks aren't created equally.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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