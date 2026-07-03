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WKN DE: A12EDT / ISIN: US00108M1027
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03.07.2026 10:06:00
Statistically, This Is the Best Age to Claim Social Security Benefits -- and It's Not Even Close
For most retirees, Social Security provides more than just a monthly payout. The Social Security income they receive serves as a financial foundation that helps up to 90% of retirees make ends meet, according to a quarter-century of annual Gallup surveys. Getting as much as possible out of Social Security isn't just a luxury -- it's a veritable necessity for some aging workers. But for retirees to maximize what they'll receive from America's leading retirement program, they'll first need to understand the nuts and bolts of how their monthly benefit is calculated. This includes grasping the importance of the Social Security claiming age, which can significantly impact monthly and lifetime payouts.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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