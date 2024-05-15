|
15.05.2024 14:00:00
Statistics Say: This Is the Best Age to Claim Social Security
Few factors affect your Social Security checks more than your age at sign up. You can claim as early as 62, but you'll shrink your checks by up to 30%. Or you can delay your claim to as late as 70 to maximize your monthly checks. However, you'd have to fund your retirement on your own until then, and some people don't live long enough to make this worthwhile.Given these individual considerations, it's fair to say there's no best claiming age for everyone. But a recent National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) survey suggests there is one age that's best for most Americans -- and it could boost your lifetime benefits by more than 20%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
