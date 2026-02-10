Aktie

Aktie für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A12EDT / ISIN: US00108M1027

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.02.2026 14:30:00

Statistics Say: This Is the Best Age to Claim Social Security

One aspect that makes the Social Security program so confusing is that retirees can choose when to claim benefits. Retirees can claim Social Security as early as age 62 and as late as age 70.There are, of course, trade-offs depending on which age one claims. The earlier one claims benefits, the less they are likely to receive in benefits, and the later one claims, the more they are likely to receive in benefits. It all has to do with a person's full retirement age (FRA), which is 67 for those born in 1960 or later.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AG&E Holdings Inc

mehr Nachrichten