Statistics Say: This Is the Best Age to Claim Social Security (But Is It Best for You?)
As you approach retirement, you should be thinking about when you'll claim your Social Security benefits -- because when you do so can make a big difference in your financial life.Various studies have pinpointed the best age for most people to claim, but there is no one perfect age for everyone. Read on for a Social Security refresher and a look at what studies suggest.
