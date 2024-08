Statistics Say This Is the Best Age to Claim Social Security

If you want to know the best age to claim Social Security benefits, there's only one thing you need to predict: your life expectancy. As morbid as it may be, if you know exactly when you'll pass away, you can determine the exact month you should claim benefits to maximize your lifetime income from the government program.But accurately making such a prediction is hard.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool