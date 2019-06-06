Status Labs COO Jesse Boskoff Announced to Speak at Social Media Week Los Angeles

AUSTIN, Texas, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Skilled digital marketers from across the country are descending on Southern California next week for the 2019 Social Media Week conference in Los Angeles (SMW LA). Status Labs COO and digital marketing expert, Jesse Boskoff, will join a group of elite industry professionals to discuss social media and digital marketing strategies at the #SMWLA conference . Boskoff will host a session on "The Future of Facebook Ads." In this session, Boskoff will identify and discuss the latest changes and trends in Facebook advertising and explain what marketers should expect to see from the social platform into 2020.

"Facebook's ad platform is constantly evolving. Marketers need to keep up with these challenging trends in order to generate the best possible return on ad spend," Jesse Boskoff said. "The goal of this session is to help Facebook advertisers keep up with these changes to ensure they aren't being negatively impacted, and can take full advantage of emerging opportunities."

What: Social Media Week LA #SMWLA

Session: "The Future of Facebook Ads: 12 Trends to Look Out for in 2020"

When: June 13, 2019, at 10:05 AM

Where: The Broad Stage, 1310 11th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401

During the session, Boskoff will discuss the latest Facebook trends and explain how marketers can utilize each one to their brand's advantage. From topics like new Facebook apps, algorithm changes, boosting audience reach, and interactive marketing, Boskoff will highlight specific examples of timely strategies he has used in successful Facebook ad campaigns.

As the Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder at Status Labs, Jesse Boskoff oversees all of Status Labs' digital strategy and campaign operations. Boskoff is also the Co-Founder of the tactical direct response advertising agency Blue Land Partners, where he manages digital advertising spend for some of the largest consumer brands in the nation. Before Status Labs and Blue Land Partners, he served as Director of Marketing at FanDuel, where his advertising strategies were applauded in an article in Psychology Today .

According to SMW, the attending audience at its events is comprised of professionals at the intersection of media, marketing, and technology across a range of industries. Tickets for SMW LA can be purchased here: socialmediaweek.org .

About Status Labs:

Status Labs is the premier digital reputation management, online marketing, and public relations firm, with offices in Austin, New York, Los Angeles, London, and São Paulo. Our goal is to help our clients look their best in search results and build reputation via effective digital marketing and PR strategy. Status Labs has served clients in over 40 countries, including Fortune 500 brands.

Ranked 3 years in a row on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, Status Labs has also been profiled in publications such as the New York Times, New York Post, US News & World Report, The Daily Beast, Observer, DuJour Magazine, and more. In 2016 and 2017 Status Labs was recognized by the Austin Business Journal as one of the city's 50 fastest growing companies. For more information visit www.statuslabs.com .

