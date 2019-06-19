Status Leather Goods Launches Online Store for Men's Belts

STOW, Ohio, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Status Leather Goods announced the launch of a new online store featuring belts exclusively for men.

The store features globally recognized brands and a full range of men's belt styles in addition to boy's leather belts. Customers can find a wide selection of unique dress casual and casual men's belts that are modern, on-trend and add the finishing touch and flair to any outfit. Unusual colors and designs, like perforated blue suede, casual saddle leather or a pink croc emboss, allow the expression of one's personal style.

The store also offers traditional styles of dress, dress casual and casual belts. The classic genuine leather dress belt elevates and polishes a professional look with a variety of colors and styles to compliment shoes.

The online shop also specializes in hard-to-find belts such as big and tall men's belts up to 66" and skinny leather belts. It also welcomes back the well-loved braided leather belt, an old friend of expanding waistlines and the best way to break up the faded denim shirt with blue jeans that is back in.

The store predominantly sells men's genuine leather belts, however, anticipates offering a line of vegan belts later this year. Additionally, Status Leather Goods plans to expand with the introduction of three new lines of adjustable belts including magnetic belts, stretchy leather belts, and ratchet belts. The new belts will be marketed under their True Fit Technology category. Adjustable belts with moveable buckles are currently offered through the online shop.

"The vision for the store is to provide access to a wide selection of genuine leather belts, vegan belts and new belt technologies such as stretch leather belts, ratcheted belts, and magnetic belts," stated Julie Stout, Online Marketing Manager, "Whether you are looking for a specific belt to match shoes or something very unique, the store has all the options to match personal style, color and waist sizes."

Status Leather Goods is now accepting orders and offering free shipping to all customers. Customers can get 10% off their first order using coupon code: FIRSTORDER

For additional information please visit statusleathergoods.com or contact (330) 688-1324 or email: info(at)statusleathergoods.com.

SOURCE Status Leather Goods