Staunch Moderates Intellectual Movement releases latest music video for its first Rock single "Journey" from its debut album "The First Realm." The music video is an audio/visual storytelling of t...

LOS ANGELES and ASPEN, Colo., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The single "Journey" is the latest track from the Staunch Moderates' "The First Realm" album to drop an accompanying music video. As its name implies, "Journey" is a lyrical narrative sharing the origins of the Staunch Moderate movement, its philosophy, and what it has strived to achieve since its founding in 2019 as a grass roots effort attempting to address the intellectual and political divide in today's society. Lead artist Casanova Ace, co-founder Gregory T. Simmons, and the movement's 'larger than life' mascot, 8-foot-Bigfoot DJ Staunch, are all featured in the music video, along with a cameo from Hollywood legend Mamie Van Doren.

The movement's real-world message has always been that we as an entire nation or as world citizens need to step back, and begin to de-escalate, listen and love one another again, working to create peace. The focus is on taking a moderate position both intellectually and politically in order to achieve such peace and prosperity. The movement has been sharing this message through its music in an attempt to help de-escalate the current tensions our world is facing.

The "Journey" single and music video are the latest drops from Staunch Moderates since debuting their album, "The First Realm," last year on September 10th, which featured Jeffery Skunk Baxter of the Doobie Brothers and Steelie Dan (it's important to note that Jeff is non-political and is performing due to his love of music). "The First Realm" is a jazzy, cool hip-hop album with this one track of Rock n Roll, "Journey."

Staunch Moderates believes that it is imperative to abolish the "us vs. them," extremist mentalities that have become so prevalent in this new decade's belligerent, antagonistic, war-like culture of politics. The best way to do this is through a mindful de-escalation of tempers, attitudes, and aggression in order to find peace. The movement suggests we must positively influence our enemies to do the same for the good of humanity.

Staunch Moderates is an Intellectual Movement formed in December of 2019 that hit the ground running by mobilizing to campaign its movement throughout the 2020 Election Year. The movement actively campaigned in 16 different Primary states by hosting 35 vital societal issue forums, conducting polls and producing several interviews with various political celebrities during the conventions and debates. Staunch Moderates closed out the presidential election campaign with a live Election Day Show made up of a panel of 10 political celebrity friends of the movement.

