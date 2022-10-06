Stax Welcomes Vera Korol as Global Head of People

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stax LLC, a global strategy consulting firm specializing in commercial due diligence, value creation, and exit planning for private equity firms, PE-backed companies, hedge funds, and investment banks, has announced the appointment of Vera Korol as Global Head of People. In this role, Korol will lead Stax's People success function where she will be responsible for talent acquisition, talent development, compensation and benefits, and reinforce Stax's innovative People strategy and programs that foster business growth and success.

"Vera will help attract, develop, retain best-in-class talent and support our award-winning culture." - Jayson Traxler

"Vera brings a diverse background in human capital management and operations to help organizations implement new strategies to attract, develop, and retain best-in-class-talent that drive growth, support business transformation, and build an award-winning culture," stated Jayson Traxler, Stax COO and Managing Director.

"I'm excited about everything Vera brings to the table including her unique experience scaling and building businesses with a deep interest in professional growth and talent development," said Rafi Musher, Stax Founder and CEO. "Her understanding how to grow and invest in talent, coupled with focused recruitment efforts at the senior level will help the firm grow in a material manner."

Prior to joining Stax, Korol held the position of Chief People Officer at A&M Taxand, a division of Alvarez & Marsal, where she played a key role in helping the organization scale and grow during a period of significant business and talent transformation. In addition, Korol championed and implemented many new strategies on reimagining the role of the office post-pandemic; new ways to collaborate, lead, and grow in the hybrid work era; and balancing high achievement with personal wellness. Earlier in her career she was a consultant with Deloitte before moving into business operations roles. Korol graduated from Drexel University with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Management Information Systems and holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

