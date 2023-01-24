|
24.01.2023 15:00:00
Stay Cool or Warm with Up to 70% Less Power to Start Your A/C or Heat Pump
SOFTSTART HOME™ Keeps People Comfortable and Safe at Home – Even Using Backup Power or Solar Power
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftStart Home™ high-performance soft starters turn on central A/Cs and heat pumps using up to 70% less power than normal. When paired with a home solar energy system or backup generator, it helps A/Cs start easier while freeing up power for other appliances.
For homes that rely on limited electrical power sources – such as solar power or backup generators in emergencies – the new SoftStart Home soft starter provides uninterrupted comfort when used with air conditioners and heat pumps.
Especially for homeowners using "off-grid" options such as solar energy, the smoother-starting A/C that results with a SoftStart Home unit eases the strain on battery-stored energy, making it a virtual "must-have" for those considering a home solar energy system.
"With a SoftStart Home unit connected to their central A/C or heat pump, homeowners can stay continuously comfortable virtually no matter what their power source is," said Doug Curtis of SoftStartUSA. "It lets them convert their existing hard-starting unit to a more efficient soft-starting appliance without spending thousands on a new central unit," Curtis continued.Even in Low-Power Conditions, You Can Start A/C, Medical Devices and Refrigerator
With limited-power sources such as 2200-watt generators or solar-energized batteries, a SoftStart Home soft starter improves essential backup power efficiency in emergencies. By reducing A/C startup amps, it frees up power for other vital appliances such as refrigerators or medical devices – all while keeping the air conditioner running.Up to 70% Less Power Needed to Start a Central A/C or Heat Pump
Designed for 6-ton/72,000 BTU air conditioners and heat pumps, a SoftStart Home soft starter "throttles back" the startup power to only 2-3 times the standard running power and quiets the loud noise or shudder when the unit starts. As a result, it can reduce overall household peak amperage, extend the life of A/C components, and provide quiet comfort all day and night.Learn More About SoftStart Home Startup Technology
To learn more about SoftStart Home products and how they can improve energy use and help keep homes comfortable in most any situation, please go to SoftStartHome.com.
SoftStart Home™ is a product of SoftStartUSA, an industry leader in home and RV power management products.
