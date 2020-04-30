STAY THE F*CK HOME Film Festival celebrates at-home filmmakers to raise money for frontline workers

DENVER, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "STAY THE F*CK HOME Film Festival" (STFH) celebrates at-home filmmakers while raising money for frontline workers. Organized by UnReal Media, in partnership with Series Fest, Denver Film and the Covid 19 Response Charity, "Fuel Our Heroes," the Festival will support relief efforts and showcase local and national creative talents.

Launched April 18, filmmakers must submit their videos by May 15.

The STFH Film Festival is currently accepting videos of five minutes or less that must be shot entirely in and around the filmmakers' homes. There are seven different submission categories that include comedy/musical, drama, horror, action, unscripted documentary, college and high school.

"We wanted to find a way to support relief efforts to first responders while giving people a creative outlet in a stressful time." Said Festival Co-Creator Betsy Leighton.

The winners of each category will have their film screened at The Denver Film Festival in November 2020) and will receive a free pass to The Series Fest 2020 Virtual Festival. In addition, one Jury Prize will be selected from the category winners to walk the red carpet at the Denver Film Festival and attend an exclusive one-on-one meeting with a select group of industry professionals for a personal mentor session.

"We're thrilled to have UnReal Media and all the co-sponsors help drive awareness and much needed funding to our cause. The healthcare workers are risking their lives daily to fight this virus and it's our mission to provide them as much support as possible," said Fuel Our Heroes Co-Founder, Wilson Murane.

"Yes, this virus has severely affected the way we live our lives, but it's also led to an explosion of creativity in how we communicate, celebrate and engage with our families. That's what this film festival is about," said Jake Eisbart, Festival Co-Creator.

If you'd like more information, visit: https://unreal.media/stay-the-fck-home-festival/

About Unreal Media

Unreal's founding in 2014 brought together entertainment industry veterans with a passion for uplifting artists and creatives of all backgrounds and experience levels. Our expertise lies in creating meaningful stories, producing outstanding content, and delivering the goods through channels that maximize exposure.

About Fuel Our Heroes

Fuel Our Heroes mission is to help the medical professionals sacrificing everything for our public health by providing them food, fuel and PPE to allow them to fight the battle against COVID-19.

About Series Fest

SeriesFest is a non-profit organization dedicated to championing artists at the forefront of episodic storytelling. With year-round educational programs, initiatives supporting underserved voices, and professional development opportunities, SeriesFest inspires, educates, and connects a worldwide community of creators.

About Denver Film

Denver Film's mission is to develop opportunities for diverse audiences to discover film through creative, thought-provoking experiences. Since 1978, Denver Film has worked to promote film as both an art form and a civic forum. As the only nonprofit theater in Colorado, we're dedicated to engaging both our members and the general public in a lifelong relationship with film.

SOURCE UnReal Media