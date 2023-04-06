Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
06.04.2023 21:00:00

Stay Well Community Health Initiative Announces April 22, 2023, as a Nationwide Vaccination Day in 21 Cities Across the United States

WASHINGTON, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stay Well Community Health Initiative, designed to bring health-related resources to Black communities, announces April 22, 2023, as a Nationwide Vaccination Day in 21 cities across the country. In partnership with the We Can Do This COVID-19 Public Education Campaign, the event will offer free COVID vaccines and health resources to the following cities:

We Can Do This COVID-19 Public Education Campaign

  • Atlanta, GA
  • Montgomery, AL
  • Baltimore, MD
  • Myrtle Beach, SC
  • Baton Rouge, LA
  • New Orleans, LA
  • Chicago, IL
  • Sacramento, CA
  • Columbia, SC
  • Savannah, GA
  • Fayetteville, NC
  • Sarasota-Bradenton, FL
  • Grenada, MS
  • Tallahassee, FL
  • Indianapolis, IN
  • Triangle East, NC
  • Jackson, TN
  • Virginia Peninsula, VA
  • Macon, GA
  • Washington DC
  • Miami, FL

Black individuals have historically faced health care inequities, and Black communities continue to have barriers to health care access. During National Minority Health Month, the Stay Well Community Health Initiative and the We Can Do This Campaign will partner with seven organizations in the ongoing effort to improve vaccination rates in Black communities.

These culturally linked partnerships include:

To learn more about Stay Well and Nationwide Vaccination Day, visit staywellhealthub.com.

About The Stay Well Community Health Initiative

Stay Well events are designed to bring health-related resources to Black communities across the country. Stay Well has partnered with local health agencies and community-based organizations in select cities to educate Black communities while working to make vaccine resources more accessible. These fairs feature panel discussions with local, trusted Black health care professionals on the continued impact of COVID vaccines and emerging variants. For more information, visit staywellhealthub.com.

Media Contact:

Dena Vang
dvang@cmrignite.com
(414) 644-0229

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stay-well-community-health-initiative-announces-april-22-2023-as-a-nationwide-vaccination-day-in-21-cities-across-the-united-states-301792054.html

SOURCE U.S. Department of Health and Human Services We Can Do This COVID-19 Public Education Campaign

