Staymobile Welcomes Debbie Jessen as Vice President of Business Development

MARIETTA, Ga., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Staymobile announced that Debbie Jessen had joined the company's sales team as Vice President of Business Development, focusing on opportunities and relationships located in the US southwest region.

A former classroom teacher at the primary and secondary levels, Ms. Jessen brings a wealth of experience to her role, including positions at education publishing companies as a Curriculum Specialist, National Trainer, Regional Sales Manager, and Field Marketing Director. She is also a published author and an adjunct professor specializing in literacy, assessment, professional learning communities, and educational technology.

"Having worked in the contemporary technology-driven classroom, I know how device protection, repair, and support can drastically impact learning," Ms. Jessen commented. "Staymobile's solution suite addresses the challenges that education, enterprise, and government organizations face every day. I'm thrilled to be a part of the company's rapid expansion and believe I have the right mix of know-how and passion necessary to create win-win scenarios for all types of clients and partners."

"We're very excited to add someone as talented and experienced as Debbie to our sales organization," echoed Erik Stang, Staymobile EVP of Sales. "The strength of her educational background and network will bring a unique perspective that will allow Staymobile to deliver relevant technology solutions for the 1:1 connected classroom."

Ms. Jessen completed her undergraduate work at Kent State University in Ohio. She received her M.Ed. degree in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Hailing from Spring, Texas, she is also a married mother of two children, one of whom is deaf. She is very active in the deaf community by helping to teach deaf children spoken language.

Staymobile provides Constant Connectivity Solutions to education, government, healthcare, and enterprise organizations of all sizes. Founded in South Carolina in 2009, the company is now headquartered in Marietta, GA, and operates local service centers, as well as regional and national depot facilities across the United States. Backed by A rated insurance companies, Staymobile's goal of providing deployment, support, and ongoing service solutions to all users of mobile and desktop technology continues to gain traction daily. Staymobile – because life IS connectivity.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/staymobile-welcomes-debbie-jessen-as-vice-president-of-business-development-300940835.html

SOURCE Staymobile