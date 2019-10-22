StayRunners Enables All Hotels, Hostels and Airbnb Owners to Offer 5 Star Services

StayRunners has partnered with Whistler Glacier Group to Offer Transportation Services, Tours and Room Service in Vancouver, Canada

VANCOUVER, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - StayRunners is a mobile, online site for hotels, hostels and Airbnbs which offers personalized delivery services in Vancouver, BC for food, drinks and an exciting array of other products and services. StayRunners is excited to announce that they have partnered with Whistler Glacier Group to add private transportation, transfer services and tours to their menu of available services in the Vancouver, BC area.

Whistler Glacier Group has been in the travel and tourism industry for over two decades, providing corporate accounts with all of their destination travel needs with the largest, and most diverse fleet operating in Whistler. With multiple large passenger buses, executive vans and coaches, luxury SUV's and sedans, capable of servicing any group size, StayRunners now offers these transportation services and tours to any hotel, hostel or Airbnb owner that partners with them. This service enables all accommodation owners, large and small, to offer their guests 4-star hotel treatment and services.

StayRunners will offer luggage transfers, private transportation services, airport transfers and private tours around town in the Vancouver area, including guided tours to the Whistler area with a stop at beautiful Shannon Falls.

StayRunners is the first company of its kind to offer these red-carpet services to any hotel, hostel, Airbnb host and their guests in the Vancouver, BC area, bringing with it a fantastic potential for increased revenue, repeat reservations and elevated guest satisfaction.

In addition to the exclusive, private transportation services, StayRunners currently offers an exclusive selection of goods and services delivered directly to any guest at any location throughout the downtown Vancouver area. From delectable foods and wines to personal care products, gifts and personal services, StayRunners allows all hotel, hostel and Air BnB guest to get Whatever They Want, Whenever they want.

StayRunners is currently developing a mobile app for Android and iPhone users so that hotel and hostel owners, concierge desks, Airbnb hosts and their guests can have all of these exclusive goods and services on-the-go and at their fingertips.

Youtube Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XNl89foLHnM

