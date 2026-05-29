Union Pacific Aktie
WKN: 858144 / ISIN: US9078181081
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29.05.2026 07:54:19
STB Puts On Hold Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Merger Review
(RTTNews) - The U.S. Surface Transportation Board on Thursday said it has paused the merger review process, including the environmental review, for the proposed Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) and Norfolk Southern Corp. merger while accepting the companies' revised application for consideration.
The regulator has ordered the railroads to provide additional information by July 27, 2026.
"The Board finds that there are several aspects of the revised application that are unclear or underdeveloped and require supplementation at this stage of the proceeding so that the Board may have the information necessary to thoroughly evaluate—and the public has an adequate opportunity to comment on—whether the transaction is in the public interest," STB said in a release.
The Board requested additional information on several issues, including competitive impacts, access for shippers, public benefits, service assurance plans, market share projections, downstream merger effects, passenger rail operations and car supply issues.
The Board also denied a request by the applicants to waive restrictions on ex parte communications, saying such a waiver at this stage could complicate the record-building process.
In addition, the Board confirmed that an Environmental Impact Statement will be prepared for the proposed merger in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act. The agency said it plans to hold at least 12 in-person public meetings and several virtual meetings as part of the environmental review process.
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