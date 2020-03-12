|
12.03.2020 00:07:00
STC Direct Takes Top Honors for 2019 Efforts
KING OF PRUSSIA, Penn., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania direct marketing and sales firm STC Direct was recently honored for exceptional results achieved on behalf of a reputable telecommunications company during 2019. The Campaign Cup, awarded to the top-performing office among those engaged in the same campaign throughout the U.S.
STC Direct, led by President Justin Sgro, has earned the prestigious distinction numerous times over the past few years, both for quarterly and annual results achieved. Sgro praised his team's continued commitment to exceeding expectations.
"It's always a thrill every time we are fortunate enough to be recognized for our collective efforts," said Sgro. "We're always looking forward and will continue to put our all into bringing the best value to the client."
Promoting a corporate culture based on teamwork and integrity, STC Direct represents Fortune 500 clients in a variety of industries. The company place a priority on professional development and self improvement and was named one of the Nation's 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in 2019.
In addition to its southwestern Pennsylvania headquarters, STC Direct has offices in Lexington, KY, Houston, and Phoenix.
About STC Direct
STC Direct is a growth-focused outsourced marketing and sales company based in Pennsylvania that works to develop and expand the client's customer base while increasing their brand awareness and market share. Providing superior service to both customers and the client is of utmost importance at STC Direct, as is giving back to their community. For more information, call 610-265-5783 or contact them at www.stcdirectphilly.com.
